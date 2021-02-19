ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $101.72 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 11.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.72. The stock had a trading volume of 802,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

