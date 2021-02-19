Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

