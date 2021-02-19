Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $52.60 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

