AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

