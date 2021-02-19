Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

