Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 20,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

