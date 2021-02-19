Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.93. 1,701,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,790,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

