AGF Investments Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

