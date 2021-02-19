AGF Investments Inc. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,887 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

BNS opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

