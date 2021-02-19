AGF Investments Inc. Has $36.88 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 709.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 219,147 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Albemarle worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

