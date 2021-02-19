AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

