AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 507,502 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,502 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

MLCO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

