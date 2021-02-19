AGF Investments LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.95, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

