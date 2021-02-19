AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

