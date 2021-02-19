AGF Investments LLC Sells 30,277 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,277 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

