Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of A opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

