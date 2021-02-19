Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $70,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $64,269,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

AEM opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

