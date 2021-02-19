Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,931. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

