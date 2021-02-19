AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

