AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QCOM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. 451,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.