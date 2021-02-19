AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,848. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.