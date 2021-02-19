Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

