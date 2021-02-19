Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACDVF. Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

