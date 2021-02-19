Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €109.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.69 ($119.64).

Airbus stock opened at €91.29 ($107.40) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.02.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

