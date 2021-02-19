Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,333. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a P/E ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

