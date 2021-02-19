Ajo LP Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

