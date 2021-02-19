Ajo LP Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ajo LP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,767 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $577.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.