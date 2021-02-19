Ajo LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 119,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

