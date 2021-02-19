Ajo LP Purchases 4,418 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.