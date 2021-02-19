Ajo LP Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,861,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.