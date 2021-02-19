Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 15,264 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

