Ajo LP Sells 195,910 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ajo LP reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195,910 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

