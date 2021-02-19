Ajo LP Takes $612,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.99.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

