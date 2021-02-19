Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AKBA opened at $4.31 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 931,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

