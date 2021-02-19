Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Albemarle worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

