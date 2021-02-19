Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Alcoa worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.