Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $339,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.36. 402,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $715.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.