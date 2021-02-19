Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $1,810,440.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $594.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $83,597,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

