All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 846 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $11,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 161,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

