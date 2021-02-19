All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 109,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

