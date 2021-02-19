Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.46

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $221.29, with a volume of 1834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.