Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ALLT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 9,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $558.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

