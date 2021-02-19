Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

