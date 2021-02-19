Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

