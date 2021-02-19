Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

