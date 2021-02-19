Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

