Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $488.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.