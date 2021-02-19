Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.20

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.20 and last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 125109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.53 million and a P/E ratio of -21.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

