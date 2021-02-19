Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $72.33. 1,810,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37.

Get Ameren alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.