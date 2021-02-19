Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

